Man jailed for stealing from his parents

A 44-YEAR-OLD man from Inyanga was sentenced to 12 months in prison for stealing maize from his parents’ granary.

Fungai Nyangwande stole seven 50kg bags of maize which he loaded on a wheelbarrow and took to a grinding mill for sale.

He was caught after his father tracked the wheelbarrow and his footprints.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 4 November at around 9am the complainant’s wife went to the storeroom where they kept their maize and discovered that seven 50kg bags of maize were missing. She told her husband who tracked the wheelbarrow and footprints from the storeroom to a nearby grinding mill. Upon arriving at the grinding mill the complainant saw his wheelbarrow and when he enquired how the wheelbarrow ended up at the mill, he was told that (his son) brought the wheel barrow and was selling maize to the villagers.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which 3 months was suspended for 5 years. A further 3 months was suspended on condition that he returns US$300. The remaining 6 months was suspended on condition that the accused person preforms 210 hours of community service.