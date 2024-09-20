Man jailed for stealing TelOne wires worthy US$150

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 37-YEAR-OLD man from Harare was jailed 10 years after he pulled down TelOne drop wires that provide the final link from the distribution point to the individual subscriber premises).

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 8 August Godfrey Kanyenga (37) used a TelOne drop wire tied with stones on each end to pull down OTHYER TelOne drop lines opposite Melbourne Maternity Hospital, Belvedere. He was intercepted by a security guard who was patrolling Melbourne Maternity Hospital who alerted other residents who then effected a citizen’s arrest on Kanyenga. The recovered drop wires weighed two kilograms and were valued at US$150.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.