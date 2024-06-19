Man jailed six months for conspiracy to commit robbery

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A Beitbridge man who tried to recruit a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) into robbing a cigarettes dealer of contraband worth R5 million has been jailed for an effective six months.

Tafadzwa Clyven Matemura was convicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday.

He was accused of also having conspired with one Richard Mukunuri who is at large to commit the robbery against the cigarettes dealer on February 19 at Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus.

Although he pleaded guilty the state led by Mr Ronald Mugwagwa presented overwhelming evidence.

The State said the accused tried to recruit a member of the Zimbabwe National Army who tipped the detectives, leading to the arrest of the accused person.