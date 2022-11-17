Man jumps to death from moving truck

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A ZHOMBE man died on the spot while his brother suffered serious head injuries after the two jumped off a moving vehicle.

Tendai Chibi (34) died on the spot and his brother, Leeroy Chibi (20) is battling for life at a hospital.

Police said the two jumped off after the driver, Hilton Mungandi, failed to stop at a bus stop the two were supposed to be dropped off.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and disappeared after noticing what had happened and police instituted a manhunt for him.

Midlands Police Spokesman, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said on 12 November around 1:30AM, the two brothers were offered a1:30 AM along Machengere-Empress Road and were seated in the loading box.

“The two had indicated that they wanted to drop off at Chinyudze Bus stop. The driver however did not stop at the intended destination prompting the two brothers to jump off the moving truck,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Tendai died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries while his brother who also sustained head injuries, was rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where he is admitted.