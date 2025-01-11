Man kidnaps, indecently assaults tot on Christmas Eve

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Shurugwi has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 3-year-old girl.

On 24 December 2024, a 3-year-old girl was seized by the accused while playing with a group of children. He held the girl captive for approximately 30 minutes, without her parents’ knowledge or consent.

After receiving disturbing information, the girl’s father swiftly launched an investigation to locate his daughter.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Не found the complainant standing naked, wearing the offender’s necklace. The offender ran away leaving his cellphone behind. The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person. The offender was sentenced to an effective 4 years in prison.”