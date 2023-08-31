Man kidnaps, molests neighbour’s daughter

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

A BULAWAYO man who allegedly kidnapped and indecently assaulted his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter has appeared in court.

Simon Ngulube (30) from Mzilikazi suburb appeared before the Bulawayo regional magistrate, Elisha Singano facing charges of kidnapping and indecent assault. He was remanded to today on $200 000 bail.

As part of the bail condition, Ngulube was ordered to report to Mzilikazi Police Station twice a week and to continue residing at his given address until the matter was finalised.

He was also ordered not to interfere with the State witnesses.

Prosecuting, Ms Nomthandazo Mafu said sometime in February last year, Ngulube went to the complainant’s residence looking for the girl’s mother.

“On an unknown date in February last year, the accused person went to the complainant’s home in Mzilikazi looking for her mother and he found her not there. The accused person then forcibly took the complainant to his house,” she said.

The court heard that upon arrival at his place, Ngulube took the victim to his bedroom where he allegedly touched her buttocks and private parts.

“The accused person forcibly took the complainant to his bedroom where he touched her buttocks and private parts without her consent,” said Ms Mafu.

The court was told that Ngulube threatened to kill the complainant if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

The complainant narrated her ordeal to her aunt and a report was made to the police leading to Ngulube’s arrest.