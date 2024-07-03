Man killed due to attempted rape

Husband kills intruder who tried to rape his wife

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN who broke into a house and tried to rape a woman was beaten to death by the victim’s husband.

Nomore Chikandiwa (32) teamed up with Solomon Chikandiwa (35) to beat up the suspect and the two fled from the scene when he died.

In a statement on X, police appealed for information which may lead to the arrest of the duo, who are being sought in connection with the case of murder which occurred on 1 July around 12:30 pm at Chinovhiringa Village.

“The suspects took turns to assault the victim, Sammer Panashe Kaimbanemoyo (23) with wooden logs and sjambok after the victim allegedly broke into Chikandiwa’s house and attempted to rape his wife. The victim died on the spot. The suspects are on the run (sic),“ said the police

They said if anyone has information they should report to the nearest police station.