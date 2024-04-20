Man killed during a drinking spree on Independence Day

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE launched a manhunt for a man who fatally stabbed another during a drinking spree.

In a statement, police said Martin Moyo (34) killed Tafiros Ncube (27) on Independence Day at Madabe Business Centre, Plumtree Matabeleland South province.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

