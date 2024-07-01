Man killed for drinking beer with married woman

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Online Reporter

A JEALOUS man stabbed a love rival to death after finding him drinking beer with his wife at Lenzo shopping centre in Karoi.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said John Nyoni stabbed Malvin Mukore (38) at , at Lenzo shopping centre, Village 4C, Nyamahape.

“Victim had been found drinking beer with the suspect’s wife. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward,” read the statement.