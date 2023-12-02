Man killed for ‘having an affair’ with married woman

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A JEALOUS man (22 fatally stabbed another man with an okapi knife in the stomach after accusing him of having an affair with his estranged wife.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred on 30 November 2023 when Chipengo Mpande (22) stabbed Fragment Chari (26) who later died upon admission at Kariba District Hospital.

“Police in Kariba have arrested Chipengo Mpande (22) in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 30/11/23 in which Fragment Chari (26) died. The suspect accused the victim of having an affair with his estranged wife before stabbing him once on the left side of the stomach with an okapi knife. The victim was rushed to Kariba District Hospital where he died on admission,” reads the statement.