Man killed for snatching rival’s girlfriend

Kumbirayi Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

A 21-year-old Zhombe man in the Midlands province was fatally stabbed at a night club for allegedly snatching his rival suitor’s girlfriend.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Immanuel Mahoko confirmed the fatal stabbing of Melusi Moyo on Friday evening.

“On March 25 at about 9pm Melusi Moyo (21) was drinking beer at Bobs Business Centre in Zhombe in the company of Nkosi Moyo and Martin Ndlovu. Evans Mamvura (21) confronted Melusi Moyo whom he accused of snatching his girlfriend,” said Insp Mahoko.

A misunderstanding ensued resulting in Mamvura allegedly stabbing Melusi on both thighs with a knife.

“Police attended the scene and rushed Melusi to Zhombe Mission Hospital where he died on admission.

“The body is at Zhombe Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem. Police are on the hunt for the suspect Evans Mamvura of Village 17, Chief Ntabeni in Zhombe,” said Insp Mahoko.

In a separate incident which occurred at Dera Business Centre, Gokwe South, Wonder Chiduma (27) died on the spot after he was allegedly stabbed on the chest by Brian Chindozi (18).

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 4pm.

“Circumstances are that the two had previously had a misunderstanding whilst drinking beer at Dera Business centre which resulted in Chiduma assaulting Chindozi. The matter was reported at Gokwe Police,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the two met again at Dera Business Centre and Chindozi, who was armed with a knife, sought revenge and stabbed Chiduma once on the chest.

Insp Mahoko said Chiduma fell unconscious and died on the spot.

“The matter was reported leading to the arrest of the accused. He is in police custody assisting with investigations. Chiduma’s body is at Gokwe South Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Once again, we urge people to always respect the sanctity of human life and resolve disputes peacefully,” he said.