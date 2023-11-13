Man killed in Bulawayo city centre

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was killed by unknown assailants in the Bulawayo Central Business District.

In a statement on X, police said Armstron Alfred Nyathi was assaulted on 9 November 2023 due to undisclosed reasons.

Police appealed for information that may led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder in which Armstron Alfred Nyathi died on 09/11/23 after being assaulted by unknown suspects for unknown reasons on 29/10/23 in Bulawayo Central Business District. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.