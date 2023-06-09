Breaking News
LIVE BLOG: MASVINGO PRESIDENTIAL INTERFACE

Man killed in dispute over sex worker

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A fight between two men over a commercial sex worker led to the stabbing murder of another on Thursday in Matabeleland North.

The incident, according to the Police’s Twitter page happened in Inyathi where Ayanda Ncube is suspected to have stabbed and killed Brian Dube.

“Police in Inyathi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ayanda Ncube (32) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred in a bushy area near Ngangwini Business Centre, Durban area on 08/06/23.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, Brian Dube (21) with a knife on the shoulder after an argument over a commercial sex worker. The victim died on the way to the hospital.”

 

 

