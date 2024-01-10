Man killed in hit-and-run accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN unknown motorist is on the run after he fatally hit a man.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at the 37km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road around 5 am on Sunday.

The ZRP is investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 37km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 07/01/24 at 0500 hours, where an unknown motorist ran over a 37-year-old male adult. The victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident,” reads the statement.