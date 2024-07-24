Man killed over an apple

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Chegutu fatally assaulted a colleague in a fight over an apple.

Emmanuel Chingwaru head-butted Personal Mwasura in the face several times before stabbing him with a knife behind his left ear.

The two had a misunderstanding over an apple that Chingwaru stole from Mwasura.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “The now deceased died upon admission at Chegutu District Hospital. The accused person ran away from the crime scene and was arrested after 2 days. The accused person was remanded in custody to 2 August 2024.”