Man killed over an undisclosed issue during a drinking spree

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was fatally assaulted by six men near a bus terminus after an argument over an undisclosed issue during a drinking spree.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at Glenview 4 Shopping Centre, Harare.

Geodricks Mushonga (33) died on Monday.

Police appealed for information that may help in arresting the suspects.

“Police in Glenview are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Glenview 4 Shopping Centre, Harare on 04/03/24 in which Geodricks Mushonga (33) died. The victim was allegedly assaulted by six unidentified male suspects during a beer-drinking spree following an argument over an undisclosed matter. The body of the victim was later found lying in a pool of blood at a nearby bus terminus with a deep cut at the back of the head. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.