Man killed over knobkerrie

Online Reporter

A man was killed during an argument over a knobkerrie by three others and one of them is on the run.

According to the Police Twitter page, the cops in Nyamandlovu have arrested Thabiso Ndlovu (21), Gabriel Ngwenya (28) and Ndumiso Sibanda (28) in connection with a case of the murder of Xolisani Ndlovu (43).

“The victim Xolisani Ndlovu died after being stabbed with unknown sharp objects following an argument over a knobkerrie on 05/06/23 along a dust road between Village 2A and 2B of Stanhope Farm. The other suspect Doubt Sibanda (21) is on the run.”