Man killed over US$5

Agnes Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO man bled to death after he was viciously stabbed in the neck in a fight over US$5.

Police confirmed the incident that occurred in Umguza on Easter Saturday, on Twitter.

“ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) Nkulumane is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 08/09/23 in Lovendale, Umguza where a man died after being stabbed with an okapi knife on the neck by the suspect, only known as Michael after an argument over US$5 which the victim’s friend owed the suspect,” tweeted the police.

It was not stated if the suspect had been arrested or not.

@agnesndlovuu