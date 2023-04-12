Man killed over US$5

12 Apr, 2023 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Man killed over US$5

The Chronicle

Agnes Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO man bled to death after he was viciously stabbed in the neck in a fight over US$5.

Police confirmed the incident that occurred in Umguza on Easter Saturday, on Twitter.

“ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) Nkulumane is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 08/09/23 in Lovendale, Umguza where a man died after being stabbed with an okapi knife on the neck by the suspect, only known as Michael after an argument over US$5 which the victim’s friend owed the suspect,” tweeted the police.

It was not stated if the suspect had been arrested or not.

@agnesndlovuu

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting