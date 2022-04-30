Man killed with hammer in cigarette fight

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A dispute over a cigarette ended in murder after a Filabusi man struck another with a hammer on the head.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred at Sidzibe Business Centre in Filabusi.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder in which Lucky Dube (26) allegedly struck Talent Tshuma (35) once on the head with a hammer after a misunderstanding over a cigarette at Sidzibe Business Centre, Filabusi on 27 April at about 1800 hours. Police have since launched a manhunt on the suspect, who fled from the scene after committing the offence,” said the police.

The police are also investigating a suspected hit and run road traffic accident where the body of a 30-year-old man was found lying in the middle of the road near Sizani turn off, along Masiyephambili road in Bulawayo on 26 April around 8PM.

The body had severe head injuries and vehicle fibre fragments were noted on the scene.

