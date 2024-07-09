Man kills 2 people in a night club

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

POLICE have launched a manhunt for Cogitate Ganyiwa who allegedly stabbed two people to death at a night club.

In a statement on X, police said on 6 July Alec Ruvhere (22) and Tadiwanashe Murerwa (20) where killed at a night club in Budiriro, Harare. The suspect stabbed the two victims with an okapi following an altercation which rose after the first victim had stepped on the suspect s foot during a beer drinking spree.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station