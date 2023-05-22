Man kills buries wife in shallow grave

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

A 42 years old polygynous man from Gwelutshena in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North province allegedly teamed up with his second wife and nephew and murdered his first wife and buried her in a shallow grave after she failed to account for ZAR 10 000 and US$100 he had given her for safe keeping.

The incident which happened last year in August but only came to light last week has left people in Majuwengungunyane village shocked.

Matabeleland North Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the case.

He said the man, Honored Ncube (42) and his second wife Priscilla Moyo (22) as well as his nephew Mthokozisi Nkala (24) allegedly killed Memory Sibanda (36) last year and buried her body in a shallow grave in a field.

The body of the deceased was exhumed on Thursday and was taken for postmortem in Bulawayo.

“Sometime in August 2022 the man gave the late ZAR10 000 and US$100 for safe keeping and later on when he demanded the money the wife could not account for it. The man got angry and started hitting the women together with his second wife and a nephew using an axe handle, knobkerrie and a log. The woman died and they buried her at the centre of the field in a shallow grave,” said Insp Banda.

“The police received a tip off and carried out an investigation leading to the arrests of the three. The exhumation process was done. We are now awaiting the postmortem results to determine what actually happened.”

Insp Banda urged members of the public to involve third parties when they have family challenges.

He warned that the long arm of the law will always catch up with those who resort to crime and violence.