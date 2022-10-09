Man kills cop over cigarette

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A MAN reportedly stabbed to death a police officer in Figtree who had told him to stop harassing a bar attendant who had refused to sell him cigarettes after a nightspot had closed.

Police on Twitter, said Mthulisi Moyo (25) has been arrested and is now facing murder charges.

“The ZRP has arrested Mthulisi Moyo (25) for a case of murder which occurred at a hotel bar in Figtree on 8 October 2022 at around 230am, where the suspect fatally stabbed a police officer, Madambi (39) with an unknown object after a misunderstanding.

“The victim had reprimanded the suspect for pestering the bar attendant to sell him cigarettes after the bar had closed for the day,” posted the police.

Meanwhile, Nkayi the police said a man was on Friday found dead along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, with deep cuts and bruises over his body.

“Police in Nkayi are investigating a suspected murder case where a body of an unknown male adult, approximately 30 years old, was found lying beside the road at the 138km peg along Bulawayo-Nkayi Road on 7 October 2022. The victim was wearing a black T-shirt, maroon shorts and white tackies. The body had three deep cuts on the left side of the head and bruises all over,” posted police.

