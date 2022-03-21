Man kills cousin and hangs self in police cells

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A Tsholotsho man allegedly fatally stabbed his 12-year-old cousin and committed suicide in a police cell.

Police on their Twitter page said the man also stabbed his other cousin and left him seriously injured.

“The ZRP is investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and suicide which occurred on 16 March at Mlotheni line in Tsholotsho where a man (20) allegedly stabbed his two cousins, aged 12 and 17 several times all over their bodies with a kitchen knife for unknown reasons.

“The young brother died on the spot while the other sustained serious injuries and was referred to Tsholotsho Hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested and he committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope made from his clothes while in a police cell at ZRP Tsholotsho,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu