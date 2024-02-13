Man kills employee over an argument with workmate

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN from Mutare is on the run after allegedly beating one of his workers to death.

Whisper Shenje randomly hit Saimone Zororo Chipare (42) with a log after accusing him of fighting with a fellow worker, on 10 February.

In a statement, police said Chipare succumbed to injuries at Blue Mountain Farm, Vumba on 10 February 2024.

They appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Police in Mutare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Whisper Shenje who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Blue Mountain Farm, Vumba on 10/02/24 in which his employee, Saimone Zororo Chipare (42) died.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a log indiscriminately after accusing him of fighting with his workmate. Subsequently, the victim succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.