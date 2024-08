Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

AN argument turned deadly after a man fatally axed his friend in Binga.

In a statement on X, police said they have arrested Pondai Nyoni in connection with a murder case which occurred on 28 July around 3am at Siamputeni 2 village, Maghedi in Lusulu, Binga. Nyoni struck Albert Nyoni (32) with an axe on several times on the head. The victim died on the spot.