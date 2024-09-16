Man kills friend for negotiating to buy beer on credit

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A MAN from Gokwe was jailed six years for killing his friend who was negotiating to buy beer on credit.

In a fit of unexplained rage, John Gwatidzo beat his unnamed friend to a pulp.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 25 August 2022 John Gwatidzo and the deceased, who were neighbours, were at Makotore Business Centre, Chief Chireya, and Gokwe North where they were looking for a shop to purchase goods on credit. An argument arose between the two as the now deceased was trying to negotiate to buy beer on credit in one of the shops.

“Gwatidzo dragged the now deceased outside the shop where he tripped him to the ground before strangling him. He then struck the now deceased with a stone several times on the head before leaving him unconscious”.

“The now deceased succumbed to the injuries on 1 September. Gwatidzo was convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment of which two years were suspended. He will serve six years effectively”, said NPAZ

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.