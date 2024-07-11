Man kills friend over cigarette

Sheronrose Mugombi, mugombisheronrose@gmail

POLICE have arrested a Chitungwiza man who punched and kicked his friend to death over a cigarette.

In a statement on X, police confirmed the arrest of Prince Gwashure (46) who allegedly killed Manfred Mujuru (44) along Kunaka Street, Unit C, and Chitungwiza on 6 July.

The suspect assaulted the victim indiscriminately over a cigarette. The victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Chitungwiza Central Hospital on 9 July.