Man kills friend over R10 debt

12 Aug, 2020 - 00:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Man kills friend over R10 debt

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent
A GWANDA man has been arrested after he fatally stabbed his friend with an okapi knife in a dispute over a R10 debt.

Farai Moyo (28) of Spitzkop North Suburb was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to August 21.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Moyo met the now deceased Moses Sibanda at Red Cross Business Centre in Gwanda when they had a misunderstanding over a R10 debt which the deceased owed him.

“On 26 February Farai Moyo and Moses Sibanda met at Red Cross Business Centre for a beer drink together with their peers. Moyo later confronted Sibanda and demanded back a R10 debt which he owed him.

Sibanda denied knowledge of the debt and insisted that he had given back Moyo his money which resulted in a misunderstanding.

“The two started fighting and Moyo drew an okapi knife and stabbed Sibanda twice on the stomach before fleeing the scene. Sibanda was rushed to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

Miss Mahachi said the matter was reported to the police who conducted investigations leading to Moyo’s arrest. — @DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting