Man kills friend over stolen phone

A MISUNDERSTANDING turned into murder after a Plumtree man stabbed his friend on the stomach over a missing cell phone.

In a statement on X, police said they arrested Tobias Nyathi (24) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Masendu Business Centre, Madlambuzi on 24 September in which Mbongeni Moyo (28) died.The suspect stabbed the victim with a knife once on the stomach and once on the left shoulder following a misunderstanding over a stolen cellphone. The victim succumbed to injuries upon admission at Plumtree District Hospital.