Man kills friend over US$2

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN died after he was stabbed by his friend with an okapi knife in an argument over US$2.

In a statement, police said Tendai Hove (39) stabbed Godwin Mututa (39) several times on the arm and back in Harare.

Mututa died upon admission at a hospital in Harare.

