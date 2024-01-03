Man kills friend

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A MANGWE man fatally struck his friend with a stone on the head after accusing him of stealing his cellphone.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Mphoengs area on 1 January at around 11PM.

She said Godfrey Ncube (28) struck Martin Nyathi (29) with a stone on the head while they were on their way from a drinking spree.

“The accused and the now deceased who were friends were drinking beer together at Mphoengs Business Centre. At 11PM they both left the business centre for their homesteads. Along the way, Ncube noticed that his cellphone was missing from his pocket and accused Nyathi of taking it as they had been drinking together.

“Nyathi denied knowledge of the cellphone but Ncube didn’t believe him which resulted in an altercation. Nyathi slapped Ncube with open hands and in retaliation. Ncube picked a stone and hit the now deceased once on the head who fell and became unconscious,” she said.

Insp Mangena said Ncube left the scene for his homestead leaving the now deceased lying on the ground. On the following day at around 8AM an informant found the body of the deceased at the scene and made a report at the police station.

Inspector Mangena said Ncube was arrested and is assisting police with investigations. She urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence as a way of resolving disputes.

Inspector Mangena said when faced with disputes people must engage third parties. She said the unnecessary loss of life over petty issues was disturbing.

