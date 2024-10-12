Man kills grandmother (94) accusing her of causing poverty in the family.

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A MAN from Shurugwi was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for killing his grandmother.

Takudzwa Mugariri He accused his grandmother of being responsible for their suffering, misfortune and poverty before striking her to death with a log.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 3 February 2024 Takudzwa Mugariri proceeded to the now deceased’s homestead where he accused her of placing a curse on him and his siblings.

“He further indicated that she was responsible for their suffering, misfortune and poverty. The accused person burned the now deceased’s clothes and traditional medicines before he struck her with a log several times on the head, face, buttocks and back leading to her death. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of Mugariri.”

“He was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment,” said NPAZ