Man kills juvenile after mother refuses to give him vegetables

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MENTALLY challenged man killed a girl (3) after her mother (20) refused to give him vegetables.

In a statement on X, police said Benjamin Sithole (28) struck Agnes Sigauke with a hoe on the head leading to her death.

The incident occurred on 30 December 2023 at Mwatsaka Village, Mutema.

“Police in Chipinge have arrested a suspected mental patient, Benjamin Sithole (28) in connection with a case of murder in which Agnes Sigauke (3) died after being struck with a hoe on the head at Mwatsaka Village, Mutema on 30/12/23.”

“The victim’s mother (20) had refused to give the suspect some vegetables,” reads the statement.