Man kills love rival that he found in bed with his girlfriend

Peter Matika

A BULAWAYO man who fatally struck a rival with a broken beer bottle after he caught him in bed with his girlfriend, was sentenced to an effective 11 years in jail.

Tawanda Machingura (30) of North Lynne suburb was convicted of murder by Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu for fatally striking Mthokozisi Mhlanga with a broken beer bottle in 2022.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said on 20 November 2022, Gugulethu Nkomo, an alleged sex worker was at North End Shopping Centre when she met Mhlanga.

The court heard that Mhlanga and Nkomo agreed to engage in sex. They went to a house belonging to Nkomo’s friend identified as Natasha Ward.

“Nkomo and Mhlanga found Ward at her house and she offered them her bedroom where they engaged in sexual intercourse. Soon after that, Nkomo arranged with Ward so that she could also have sex with Mhlanga for a fee,” said Mr Jaravaza.

Nkomo left Mhlanga and Ward during which the two engaged in sexual intercourse. The court heard that in the process of having sex, Machingura stormed the room and found the two lovebirds in bed.

“Machingura immediately walked out of the room and returned armed with two empty beer bottles. Machingura smashed the bottles against the wall and used one of the broken beer bottles to stab Mhlanga once on the left side of his head,” said Mr Jaravaza.

Mhlanga bled profusely before he collapsed. Machingura turned the heat on Ward and assaulted her before she fled from the scene.

The court heard that Machingura tried to administer first aid but it didn’t work as Mhlanga was already dead.

Machingura managed to drag Mhlanga’s body out of the house. “Mhlanga’s body was discovered lying in the yard by one Andrew Peter who reported the matter to the police and investigations led to Machingura’s arrest,” said Mr Jaravaza.

In her testimony in court, Nkomo told the court that Mhlanga was her boyfriend and only knew Machingura as a tenant at Ward’s house.