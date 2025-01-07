Man kills lover’s ex in a fit of jealous rage, connives with girlfriend to dump body

Diana Baloyi Moyo

THE police have confirmed the arrest of two lovers who allegedly connived to kill a man in a complex love triangle in Nyathi District, Matabeleland North.

The incident occurred at a house in Badala Village 3 on 2 January.

Fanuel Moyo (26) went to visit his ex-girlfriend Kudzai Taendesa Chitima and upon arrival, he found her in the company of her new boyfriend Admire Dhlangamandla.

A misunderstanding broke out between the rivals, and Moyo struck Dhlangamandla with a stone on the head and subsequently punched him.

Dhlangamandla died on the spot, and the two lovers carried the body and dumped it in a bushy area near the village.

In a statement on X, police said the suspects are in custody assisting with investigations.