Man kills neighbour over girlfriend

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 28-YEAR-OLD Filabusi man has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour by striking him with a brick on the head after accusing him of cheating with his girlfriend.

Moses Sibanda of Zamanjalo Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to September 1.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Sibanda met the now deceased Carlos Ndlovu walking with his girlfriend and he accused him of being in love with his girlfriend.

She said the two men had a misunderstanding over the matter.

Sibanda then struck Ndlovu behind his head with a brick.

Ndlovu was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“On 21 May at around 2PM Sibanda was on his way to see her girlfriend at her home when he met her on the way while she was walking with Ndlovu. Sibanda became furious and confronted Ndlovu on why he was with his girlfriend when he knew that they were lovers which resulted in a misunderstanding,” she said.

“Ndlovu ignored Sibanda and then walked away leaving him with his girlfriend. Sibanda pursued Ndlovu and demanded a response but Ndlovu refused to entertain him. Sibanda accused Ndlovu of coming in between him and his girlfriend and also blamed him for the misunderstandings which they had been lately experiencing in their relationship. Sibanda picked up a brick and struck Ndlovu on the back of his head before fleeing the scene.”

Miss Mahachi said Ndlovu lost consciousness and the woman rushed to a nearby homestead where she sought help. She said Ndlovu was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. She said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Sibanda’s arrest.

