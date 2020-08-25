Man kills neighbour

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 28-YEAR-OLD Filabusi man has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour by striking him with a brick on the head after accusing him of cheating with his girlfriend.

Moses Sibanda of Zamanjalo Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to September 1.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Sibanda met the now deceased Mr Carlos Ndlovu walking with his girlfriend and he accused him of being in love with his girlfriend.

Sibanda then allegedly struck Mr Ndlovu with a brick on the head.

Mr Ndlovu was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“On 21 May at around 2PM Sibanda was on his way to see his girlfriend at her home when he met her on the way while she was walking with Mr Ndlovu. Sibanda became furious and confronted Mr Ndlovu,” she said.

Mr Ndlovu ignored Sibanda and walked away leaving him with his girlfriend but Sibanda followed him, the court heard.

Sibanda alleged picked up a brick and struck Mr Ndlovu on the back of his head before fleeing.

Miss Mahachi said Mr Ndlovu lost consciousness and the woman rushed to a nearby homestead where she sought help.

She said Mr Ndlovu was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival. She said the matter was reported to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest. — @DubeMatutu