Man kills partner and injures another over bricks

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN fatally stabbed his partner and injured another in a dispute over sharing of bricks they had moulded.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on September 9.

They appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect who is on the run to contact them.

“Police in Fort Rixon are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Khumbulani Ndlovu who is wanted for cases of attempted murder and murder which occurred at York 2 Village on 9 September.

“The suspect who was moulding bricks with the victims stabbed them with a knife during a fight, following an argument on how the bricks were going to be distributed. The first victim (23) died on the same day while the second victim (27) was referred to Filabusi District Hospital for treatment,” said the police. – @DubeMatutu