  • Today Mon, 11 Dec 2023

Man kills sister’s hubby ‘for failing to take care of his children’

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

ANGRY at his brother-in-law for allegedly failing to take care of his children, A Gutu man punched him so hard that he fell and died.

In a statement, police said Collen Mawere (43) assaulted Afinos Museka (59) with fists after they argued.

The incident occurred on 8 December 2023 at Chihambakwe Business Centre, Gutu.

“Police have arrested Collen Mawere (43) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 08/12/23 at Chihambakwe Business Centre, Gutu in which his brother-in-law- law, Afinos Museka (59) died. The suspect assaulted the victim with clenched fists once on the head following a heated dispute in which the victim accused the suspect of failing to take care of his children. The victim subsequently fell on a hard surface and died,” reads the statement.

 

