  • Today Sat, 07 Oct 2023

Man kills wife beater

Man kills wife beater

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a suspect who killed a man that he found assaulting his wife.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said Munyaradzi Makoni struck Nyasha Mudoni on Thursday at Chikanga Village, Chivero in Norton.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments