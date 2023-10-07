Man kills wife beater
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
POLICE have launched a manhunt for a suspect who killed a man that he found assaulting his wife.
In a statement on X (Twitter), police said Munyaradzi Makoni struck Nyasha Mudoni on Thursday at Chikanga Village, Chivero in Norton.
Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.
-
Online Writer THE Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube has commissioned Gunguhwe Bridge in Mashame, Gumunyu in Gokwe North. Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services notes that the bridge gives access to various destinations to Mashonaland West Province and other parts of the district.
-
Welldone Ndlovu, Online reporter IN a historic moment for the Lupane Football Association, the first four teams in the recently concluded Nsimbi League will battle for the inaugural Pepsi Charity Cup. The competition represents a chance for Pepsi and the league to plough back into the community. The teams are eager to compete for the […]
-
Online writer THE Government on Friday launched the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme for the 2023/24 farming season in Mashonaland Central. According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland Central, Christopher Magomo, launched the climate-proof programme at Karambwe’s homestead near Ruvinga Business Centre in ward […]
Comments