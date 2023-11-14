Man kills wife in cold blood

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have arrested a mentally challenged man for fatally striking his wife with an axe on the head.

In a statement on X, police said they arrested Cephas Nduna (50) for killing Nomatter Mukuze (33) on 11 November 2023, at Nduna Village, Chiredzi.

“Police in Ndali have arrested a suspected mental patient, Cephas Nduna (50) in connection with a case of murder in which his wife, Nomatter Mukuze (33) died after being struck with an axe on the head on 11/11/23 at Nduna Village, Chiredzi,” reads the statement.