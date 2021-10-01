Breaking News
Man kills wife in Harare, commits suicide in Beitbridge

01 Oct, 2021 - 12:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Man kills wife in Harare, commits suicide in Beitbridge Picture taken from Kion546

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 48-year-old man, who allegedly axed his wife to death in Harare, has committed suicide in Beitbridge after failing to skip the border to South Africa.

It is reported that on September 27, Tinashe Ruzaya Paunosvisva of the Ushewekunze area in Harare killed his wife Ronah Masango with an axe while their two minor children watched in horror.

He then escaped to Beitbridge with the intention to cross over to South Africa, but later committed suicide at the Lutumba Business Centre, some 20km before Beitbridge town along the Masvingo road, after failing to jump the border.

The police officer commanding the Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident today.

“He was wanted in connection with a case of murder at Southlea Park in Harare. The man’s body was found lying by the roadside at Lutumba Business Centre by a passer-by who informed the police. A search was done leading to the discovery of a suicide note in his pocket,” he said.

The body has been taken to the Beitbridge district hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Paunosvisva wrote a suicide note, stating that had his wife listened to him, they could still be together.

@tupeyo

 

 

