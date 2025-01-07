Man kills wife over birth control pills, hammers nail into heart

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 29-YEAR-OLD man appeared before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court for murdering his wife for taking birth control pills without his permission.

Felix Maphosa from Chipinge struck his wife on the head with and iron bar and went on to hit a nail into his wife’s chest with a hammer.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 31 December 2024, a domestic dispute arose between Maphosa and his now-deceased wife (47) after the accused person discovered birth control pills that were being taken by the now- deceased without his knowledge.

“The dispute escalated and Maphosa struck the now deceased on the head thrice with an iron bar. He went on to hit a nail into the now-deceased chest with a hammer. Maphosa went to a beer hall, returned on the following morning and found her dead”.

“Maphosa was remanded in custody to17 January and was advised to apply for bail at the high court,” said NPAZ