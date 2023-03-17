Man kills wife over R300, secretly buries body

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A Gwanda man has been arrested after he killed his wife in a dispute over of money.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident which occurred in Nyandeni Village. He said Fedwell Moyo killed his wife Nomathemba Msipha and buried her body in a maize field.

“Fedwell Moyo and the now deceased Nomathemba Msipha went to Vumbachikwe mine to sell farm produce. They realised R300 and had a misunderstanding over the use of the money. Moyo picked up a log and struck the now deceased on the head and leg. She fell down and bled. Accused took the body and buried it in his fields. The police received a tip and arrested the accused.

“As police we continue to urge the community to shun violence and engage third parties in case of disputes. We are saddened by the continued loss of life despite all endeavours of conflict resolution we are doing as police,” he said.

@DubeMatutu