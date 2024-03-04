Man kills wife over US$10

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN is on the run after whipping his wife to death, following an argument over US$10.

In a statement on X, police said Brighton Chivhako committed the crime at a bushy area near Chisanga River, Arda Assis Farm, Raffingora, Mutorashanga and he confessed to his mother.

“Police in Mutorashanga are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Brighton Chivhako who is being sought in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 29/02/24 at a bushy area near Chisanga River, Arda Assis Farm, Raffingora. The suspect allegedly confessed to his mother that he struck his wife, Pretty Demba (30), to death with switches all over the body after an argument over US$10. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.