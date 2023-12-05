Man kills ‘wife’s lover,’ stashes body in Honda Fit and leaves it at deserted home

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

POLICE arrested a Zvishavane man for fatally assaulting a love rival whom he accused of having an affair with his wife.

In a statement, police said they arrested Maphios Mativenga (40) for assaulting Simbarashe Moyo whose body was found in a Honda Fit vehicle, parked at a deserted home in Mudereri Village, Chief Masunda.

The suspect was arrested on 3 December 2023.

“On 03/12/24, Police in Zvishavane arrested Maphios Mativenga (40) in connection with a case of murder in which Simbarashe Moyo was found dead in a Honda Fit motor vehicle which was parked at a deserted home in Mudereri Village, Chief Masunda. The suspect had accused the victim of having an affair with his wife before he assaulted him,” reads the statement.