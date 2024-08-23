Man kills woman (70) and girl (4), burns body

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 38-year-old man has been charged with the murders of a 70-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl in Manyara Village, Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the accused allegedly attacked Sofia Sithole, 70, on August 18, 2024. Reports indicate that he struck her at the back of the head with an unidentified object, resulting in her immediate death. The same day, he is accused of assaulting Rachael Sithole, 4, in a similar manner, leading to her death.

The incident occurred at the victims’ homestead after Sofia returned from an all-night prayer service. Following the attacks, the accused reportedly placed Sofia’s body on a stack of thatch grass and set it on fire, destroying the body beyond recognition. Rachael’s body was found on a bed inside the thatched bedroom hut.

Community members detained the accused, and a police report led to his arrest. He has been remanded in custody until August 30, 2024, and is required to apply for bail at the High Court and undergo a mental health evaluation.