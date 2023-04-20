Man knifes neighbour to death

Danisa Masuku, Online Reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Langwood Farm in Kwekwe in Midlands Province is on the run after he allegedly knifed his neighbour to death.

A source close to investigations said Tinashe Siziba (27) went after Mehluli Mpofu (26)’s wife with an okapi knife, accusing her of causing his cousin’s arrest.

Mpofu tried to defend his wife and Siziba stabbed him instead.

The incident happened on 18 April at around 3PM at Longwood Farm.

“Siziba fumed at Mpofu’s wife and accused her of being behind his cousin’s arrest and threatened to assault her. The situation spiralled out of control as Siziba fumbled into his pocket and drew an Okapi in a bid to stab Mpofu’s wife, she backtracked pleading for forgiveness,” said the source.

The source continued: “Mpofu sprung to defend his wife, unfortunately, Siziba knifed him on the left shoulder. He fell to the ground, bled and died in a pool of blood.”

Tinashe fled and is yet to be arrested.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and strongly discouraged community members against taking law into their own hands.

“We discourage community members from resorting to violence when they are solving disputes and they must value the sanctity of life,” said Insp Mahoko.