Man knocked senseless in bar fight

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 29-year old man has been charged with assault after hitting a 30-year-old man with his elbow over a cue stick leaving the victim unconscious with deep cuts and two lost teeth.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said “Langton Maramba appeared before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court on assault charges.

“On the 12th of August 2024 the accused person and the 30 year old complainant were at Chatindo Bottle Store drinking beer. An altercation arose between the two over a cue stick and the accused person hit the complainant once on the face with his elbow. The complainant fell unconscious, sustained deep cuts and lost two teeth as a result of the assault.”

The accused person admitted guilt and got a 9-month sentence, but 3 months were removed, so he will serve 6 months, said the NPAZ.