Man leaves neighbour for dead in iron-bar attack

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

A NYAMANDLOVU man who assaulted a fellow villager on the head with a metal bar, over an undisclosed issue has appeared in court on charges of attempted murder.

Ishmael Masuku from Samson village appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza.

Masuku did not waste the court’s time, as he pleaded guilty.

He was remanded to 7 September for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Milton Moyo said Masuku, was drinking at the same beerhall with Mr Sydney Gumede had a misunderstanding around 10PM when the beerhall was closing for the night.

“On an unknown date, the accused person had a misunderstanding around 10PM with the complainant whilst they were at a local beerhall. The complainant was with his own friends drinking Chibuku Super,” said Mr Moyo.

He said after the altercation at the beerhall Masuku followed Mr Gumede to his homestead.

“Later that evening around 10pm, the accused decided to follow Mr Gumede, who was also intoxicated, to his home. Masuku approached Mr Gumede regarding an issue that had arisen due to a misunderstanding between the two individuals,” said Mr Moyo.

He told the court that upon arrival at Gumede’s homestead, the Masuku re-ignited argument, before assaulting him several times metal bar on the head.

“The accused person arrived at the complainant’s house where a conflict was further generated, leading to the complainant being beaten with a metal bar on the head several times,” Mr Moyo said.

Mr Moyo said neighbours managed to calm the situation, after intervening and reprimanded Masuku.

“The neighbours were awakened by noise from the pair’s scuffle. The accused person was seen holding a metal bar assaulting the complainant on the head till the neighbours came to help,” he said.

Mr Moyo said Mr Gumede made a police report before being referred to the hospital for examination.

“The complainant was rushed to the police and he was referred to the hospital to get treatment while the accused person was arrested,” he said.

In his defense, Masuku said the Mr Gumede was responsible for the turn of events as he challenged him to a fight.

“Gumede was insulting me and I asked who he was insulting and he answered back saying he was referring to me and ordered me to stop if I was not afraid after drinking my beer at the local beerhall. He further said he was going to burn my house. Mr Gumede followed me to my house not what I’m being told here in court, he tried to proceed to my bedroom and I grabbed him, took the iron bar he was holding and I assaulted him until he ran back to his homestead,” said Masuku.

Mr Gumede told the court that the assault has caused him to suffer constant headaches.